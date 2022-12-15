France: Car hits and kills boy as fans celebrate Wcup win

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say a car in the southern French city of Montpellier “violently hit” and killed a boy as crowds celebrated France’s victory in the World Cup semi-final. Herault regional authorities say the driver fled the scene, but the vehicle was found nearby and police were investigating what caused the vehicle to strike the child. Video emerged on Twitter showing a car being driven dangerously near crowds in the street following the French national team’s Wednesday night win over Morocco. The boy was rushed to a hospital and died of his injuries. French media said he was 14 years old. A French lawmaker expressed her “immense sadness” that a sporting event ended “in absolute tragedy.”

