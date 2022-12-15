Skip to Content
In Dallas suburbs, Friday Night Lights make way for cricket

By TERRY TANG and MIKE SCHNEIDER
Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Welcome to the new Lone Star State, where cricket matches, a Hindu temple and Indian grocery stores sit in close proximity to Christian churches, cattle ranches and Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys empire. More than a decade of expansion has given the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex the largest Asian growth rate of any major U.S. metro area. According to U.S. Census Bureau figures, Indians accounted for more than half of the region’s Asian population boom. The Dallas suburb of Frisco alone experienced an Asian population hike in pure numbers to rival Seattle and Chicago. Immigrants from countries such as India and Pakistan are living a new and improved American dream, but not without some real-world struggles.

Associated Press

