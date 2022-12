WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor scored 3:31 into overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 2-1 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. Dylan DeMelo also scored for Winnipeg and Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves. The Jets snapped a two-game skid to improve to 19-9-1. Filip Forsberg scored for Nashville and Juuse Saros stopped 39 shots. The Predators have dropped five in a row to fall to 12-12-4.

