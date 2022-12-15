Morant has triple-double as Grizzlies trounce Bucks 142-101

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies pounded the Milwaukee Bucks 142-101. Dillon Brooks added 18 points and Tyus Jones had 16 as eight Grizzlies scored in double figures. Memphis led from start to finish in its seventh straight win. The Grizzlies opened a 50-point lead in the fourth quarter for the NBA’s largest advantage this season. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis led the Bucks with 19 points apiece before Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer emptied the bench late in the third quarter.

