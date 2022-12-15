Pyotr Kochetkov wins again, Hurricanes top Kraken 3-2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina goalie Pyotr Kochetkov had his scoreless streak end and the Hurricanes held on after building an early lead to beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Thursday night. Andrei Svechnikov and Derek Stepan scored in the first period and Stefan Noesen added a second-period goal on his first career penalty shot. Kochetkov, who went more than 151 minutes without allowing a goal, made 15 saves for his sixth win in the team’s last seven games. Carolina has a nine-game points streak. Ryan Donato and Daniel Sprong scored for Seattle and Philipp Grubauer made 36 saves. The Kraken finished a four-game trip 1-3-0.

