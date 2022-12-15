World Cup history beckons for France, Mbappé, Deschamps

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World Cup history is beckoning for France, star player Kylian Mbappé and coach Didier Deschamps. Soccer lore is waiting to be written for the team when France walks on the field Sunday for the tournament final against Argentina and Lionel Messi. Les Bleus could be the first winner of back-to-back titles for 60 years. The 23-year-old Mbappé would become the youngest player with two World Cup wins since Pelé did it at age 21 when Brazil retained its title in 1962. Deschamps would be the first man to coach two world champion teams since Vittorio Pozzo did it with Italy in 1934 and 1938.

