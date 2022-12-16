Former Syracuse star, Knicks player Louis Orr dies at 64

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former forward and longtime college basketball coach Louis Orr has died at 64. Orr’s family in a statement sent by Georgetown said he died Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Orr starred at Syracuse from 1976-80 and had his No. 55 retired in 2015. He was a second-round pick by Indiana and played two seasons with the Pacers before spending six seasons playing for the New York Knicks. Orr later coached at Siena, Seton Hall and Bowling Green. He was an assistant on coach Patrick Ewing’s staff at Georgetown for five seasons before transitioning to special assistant in the spring.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.