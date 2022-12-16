Fresno State’s Haener looks to finish turnaround in LA Bowl

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Jake Haener can lead Fresno State to the biggest in-season turnaround in Football Bowl Subdivision history when the Bulldogs face Washington State in the LA Bowl on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs have won eight straight after starting the season 1-4. They would be the first team to record a 10-win season after dropping four of their first five. They will face a Washington State defense that will be missing three starting linebackers. The Cougars are looking for the Pac-12′s first win in any bowl since Oregon beat Wisconsin in the 2020 Rose Bowl. The conference is on a seven-game bowl losing streak.

