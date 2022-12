INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana college basketball is in the midst of a revival. On the men’s side, Purdue is ranked No. 1 and Indiana is in the top 15. On the women’s side, Indiana and Notre Dame are both in the top five. The Purdue women, Notre Dame and perhaps Butler can all potential make a run at the rankings, too. It’s been a welcome step for basketball fans in the basketball-mad state.

