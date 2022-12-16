Premier League, European clubs prepare for World Cup fallout

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA has described this World Cup as the best ever. What remains to be seen is the true impact of its unprecedented scheduling in midseason. The Qatar event is being staged in November and December for the first time in the World Cup’s 92-year history. The aftermath will worry Europe’s biggest soccer clubs. Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic says “we are exhausted. Many of us will be exhausted when we come back to our clubs.” The disruption caused by staging the World Cup during the European season has long been a bone of contention. Leagues crammed their schedules before the tournament and will be even more congested afterwards.

