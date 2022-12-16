Varane, Konate miss World Cup training for virus-hit France

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konaté are among five France players who missed training two days before the World Cup final against Argentina. The two center backs have reportedly become the latest members of the France squad to be affected by a virus. Dayot Upamecano, Adrien Rabiot and Kingsley Coman were struck down by illness at the start of the week and had to isolate. Upamecano and Rabiot are back in training but Coman is still missing. France forward Randal Kuolo Mani says medical staff have set up sanitary zones and players are being extra careful.

