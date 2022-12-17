Grizzlies star Morant ejected, short-handed Thunder win
By TONY SELLARS
Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Memphis star Ja Morant was ejected just before halftime and an undermanned Oklahoma City Thunder squad ended Memphis’ winning at seven with a 115-109 victory Saturday night. Morant was ejected with 43 seconds left in the half when he was called for his second technical foul after apparently making remarks to courtside Memphis fans that were derogatory about the officiating. Morant scored just six points on 3-of-10 shooting. The Thunder, playing without stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, ended a five-game losing streak. Lu Dort scored 24 points and Isiah Joe had a season-high 23 points, hitting five 3-pointers. Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 32 points.