Jaquez leads No. 16 UCLA past No. 13 Kentucky 63-53 at MSG

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 19 points and 12 rebounds as No. 16 UCLA turned back No. 13 Kentucky 63-53 in a matchup of college basketball royalty at Madison Square Garden. Jaylen Clark and Tyger Campbell each scored 15 for the streaking Bruins, who won their seventh straight game and passed another early test away from Pauley Pavilion following an 87-60 blowout Wednesday night at No. 20 Maryland. Freshman forward Chris Livingston led the Wildcats with a career-high 14 points off the bench. Big man Oscar Tshiebwe, the consensus 2022 national player of the year, pulled down 16 rebounds but was held to eight points — two in the second half — on 4-of-12 shooting as the Bruins double- and triple-teamed him.

