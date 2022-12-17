Rangers beat struggling Flyers 6-3 for 6th straight win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jimmy Vesey scored early in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 for their sixth straight win. Artemi Panarin, Barclay Goodrow and K’Andre Miller each had a goal and an assist, Jacob Trouba and Ryan Lindgren had empty-net goals and Mika Zibanejad had two assists for the Rangers, who are 7-1-1 in their last nine. Jaroslav Halak had 29 saves to improve to 2-6-1. James van Riemsdyk, Scott Laughton and Morgan Frost scored for the struggling Flyers, who have lost 17 of their last 20 (3-12-5). Carter Hart finished with 29 saves.

