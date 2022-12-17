Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1

DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game winning streak in late November and early December.

