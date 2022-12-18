2 fumbles by Heinicke hinder Commanders in loss to Giants

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke fumbled twice in what turned out to be a 20-12 loss to the New York Giants. Washington had lost just one of its previous eight games but could not get much going on offense on Sunday night against its division rival. The defeat dropped the Commanders to 7-6-1. The Giants improved to 8-5-1 by winning the rematch of a 20-20 tie between the NFC East rivals that came two weeks ago. That was Washington’s previous game but having a bye week before facing New York again did not help coach Ron Rivera and his club.

