Banchero scores 31 as Magic win second straight in Boston
By KEN POWTAK
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 31 points and Admiral Schofield had 11 of his 13 in the fourth quarter to help the Orlando Magic sweep consecutive games in Boston with a 95-92 victory on Sunday. Franz Wagner chipped in with 12 points and Bol Bol added 11 with eight rebounds for Orlando, which was 1-11 on the road before its two straight wins over the Celtics at TD Garden. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 24 points. Celtics leading scorer and rebounder Jayson Tatum missed the game due to personal reasons.