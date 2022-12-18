Bears OL Teven Jenkins carted off field with neck injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins has been carted off the field with a neck injury after he got hurt on the team’s first drive against the Philadelphia Eagles. Jenkins went down while blocking for David Montgomery on a running play with 12:31 left in the first quarter. The right guard was ruled out for the rest of the game. The 24-year-old Jenkins was a second-round pick by Chicago in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was surrounded by much of his team as he was loaded on to the cart.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.