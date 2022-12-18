Brink delivers on both ends, Stanford rallies past Tennessee

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink had 21 points, a season-best 17 rebounds and a key 3-pointer before the third-quarter buzzer that gave Stanford much-needed momentum. The second-ranked Cardinal rallied past Tennessee 77-70 on Sunday. Haley Jones contributed 19 points and 12 rebounds while Hannah Jump scored 19 points as Stanford overcame long scoring lapses coming off a two-week break for final exams to win its sixth straight. Jordan Horston had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Rickea Jackson scored 14 points while Sara Puckett added 11 with three 3s for Tennessee.

