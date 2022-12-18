Carr helps No. 7 Texas beat Stanford 72-62

DALLAS (AP) — Marcus Carr had 17 points and five assists as seventh-ranked Texas, playing again without suspended coach Chris Beard, beat Stanford 72-62. Carr sparked an eight-point frenzy in a 48-second span early in the second half that put the Longhorns ahead to stay. He later ended their long shooting drought at the home of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks. Timmy Allen and Si’Jabari Rice each had 15 points for the 9-1 Longhorns. Michael Jones had 17 points for 4-7 Stanford. It was the second game the Longhorns played without Beard, who was arrested and spent nearly 11 hours in jail Monday on a felony domestic violence charge.

