Commanders question officiating decisions in loss to Giants
By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Sports Writer
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Washington Commanders had questions about three officiating decisions in their 20-12 loss to the New York Giants. They were unhappy with an offensive pass interference penalty called against Jahan Dotson on their 2-point conversion attempt in the third quarter, the illegal formation call against Terry McLaurin on the team’s last drive, and the lack of a defensive interference call against cornerback Darnay Holmes as he covered Curtis Samuel in the end zone on fourth-and-goal in the final minute. Coach Ron Rivera said to not ask him about refereeing because he couldn’t answer the question. Taylor Heinicke was convinced Holmes interfered with Samuel.