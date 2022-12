JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Isiah Dasher’s 29 points helped Saint Peter’s defeat Quinnipiac 63-56. Dasher shot 11 for 20, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range, for the Peacocks. Latrell Reid scored 13 points and added nine rebounds and five assists.The Bobcats were led in scoring by Dezi Jones, who finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

