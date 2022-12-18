Dicker’s FG propels Chargers to 17-14 victory over Titans

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Dicker connected on a 43-yard field goal with 4 seconds remaining, and the Los Angeles Chargers bolstered their hopes for a playoff spot with a 17-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans. The Titans appeared to force overtime after Ryan Tannehill scored on a 1-yard QB sneak with 48 seconds remaining, but the Chargers went 52 yards in six plays. Mike Williams had the key play on the drive with a 35-yard reception between two Tennessee defenders at the Titans’ 20-yard line. Dicker came on and booted his third game-winner of the season and second with the Chargers.

