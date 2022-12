HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Felipe Haase’s 19 points helped Southern Miss defeat McNeese 86-67. Haase made 4 of 8 from 3-point range for the Golden Eagles (11-1). DeAndre Pinckney scored 18 points with nine rebounds. Mo Arnold scored 14. Zach Scott led the Cowboys (4-9) with 21 points and four steals.

