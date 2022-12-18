Judge’s 62nd home run ball sells for $1.5 million at auction

RUNNEMEDE, N.J. (AP) — The ball New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit for his American League-record 62nd home run has sold for $1.5 million at auction. The price is the second highest paid for a baseball auction, according to Goldin Executive Chairman and Founder Ken Goldin. He identified the buyer as a prominent Midwestern businessman and collector. Bidding on the ball opened on Nov. 29 and ended Saturday. The minimum opening bid was set at $1 million. The home run ball was consigned to Goldin in November by Cory Youmans.

