Knicks rally to beat Pacers 109-106 for 7th straight victory

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 30 points, Julius Randle made six free throws in the final minute and the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 109-106 on Sunday for their NBA-best seventh consecutive victory. The 19th and final lead change came in the final minute, when Randle made two foul shots with 45.6 seconds remaining for a 105-104 lead. After the teams exchanged turnovers, Randle hit four more free throws in the final two possessions. The Pacers missed a shot from just inside half-court at the buzzer. Randle finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds. RJ Barrett added 24 points. Buddy Hield and Aaron Nesmith each had 23 points for Indiana.

