GREENSBORO, N.C. — Keyshaun Langley had 19 points to hep UNC Greensboro defeat Warren Wilson 120-48. Langley was 6 of 8 shooting (5 for 7 from distance) for the Spartans (6-6). Mikeal Brown-Jones shot 6 of 6 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line to add 17 points. Keondre Kennedy was 6 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 16 points. Adonis King led the way for the Owls with 12 points and seven rebounds.

