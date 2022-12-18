CHICAGO — Led by Philip Alston’s 17 points, the Loyola Chicago Ramblers defeated the Albany (NY) Great Danes 68-56 on Sunday. The Ramblers improved to 6-5 with the win and the Great Danes fell to 4-9.

