Messi, Mbappé lead selections for AP’s team of the World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé head the selections for the team of the tournament as chosen by writers covering the World Cup for The Associated Press. Messi is joined by Argentina teammates Julián Álvarez and Nicolas Otamendi while the France players alongside Mbappé are Antoine Griezmann and Theo Hernandez. Ten of the 11 players selected reached the semifinals. In-demand England midfielder Jude Bellingham is the exception. The team was picked using the 4-3-3 formation preferred by most nations at this World Cup.

