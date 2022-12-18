Pellington, No. 20 Arizona women beat No. 18 Baylor 75-54
DALLAS (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting and had eight assists, Cate Reese added 13 points and 13 rebounds to help No. 20 Arizona beat Baylor 75-54 at the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge. Jade Loville hit 4 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 16 points for Arizona (9-1). The Wildcats scored 12 of the first 15 second-quarter points take a 31-19 lead when Loville hit a 3-pointer midway through the period and Baylor trailed by double figures the rest of the way. Jaden Owens scored 15 points and Sarah Andrews added 14 for the Bears.