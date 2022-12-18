Taylor leads Oregon State to 65-56 victory over Green Bay

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 20 points and Oregon State defeated Green Bay 65-56. Taylor made 6 of 7 shots with a 3-pointer for the Beavers (6-6). He added six rebounds and three assists. Dexter Akanno scored 10. Akanno scored all of his points in the first half and Taylor had eight to help the Beavers take a 30-23 lead at halftime. Randy Tucker’s 3-pointer gave the Phoenix an 18-16 lead midway through the half. Akanno scored six from there, including a layup at the buzzer. Zae Blake hit a 3-pointer to pull Green Bay within 35-32 with 14:24 remaining. Christian Wright made two free throws and a rebound basket, Justin Rochelin had a three-point play and Jordan Pope had a layup off a turnover to cap a 17-5 run and Oregon State led 52-35 with 7:06 remaining.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.