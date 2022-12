CLINTON, S.C. — Jalen Forrest scored 15 points to help Presbyterian defeat Allen 90-70. Forrest added three steals for the Blue Hose (4-9). Kobe Stewart scored 12 points, making 6 of 8 from the field. Houston Jones scored 11. The YellowJackets were led by Anthony Baker Jr. and Mike Best with 14 points each.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.