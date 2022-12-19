Marshall holds off UConn 28-14 at Myrtle Beach Bowl

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Marshall ended the season with its fifth straight win in a 28-14 victory over UConn at the Myrtle Beach Bowl. The Thundering Herd were up 28-0 midway through the third quarter before the Huskies rallied with two rushing touchdowns by Victor Rosa. UConn drove to the Marshall 8 with five minutes left, but quarterback Zion Turner threw his third interception and Marshall ran out the clock to end its three-game bowl losing streak.

