Messi finally wins World Cup; what’s next for Argentina?

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi ended his long wait for the World Cup title in one of the most memorable finals in history. Messi was at his most inspirational in Qatar. He scored two goals to take his total for the tournament to seven and delivered his country’s third World Cup triumph as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw through extra time. But Kylian Mbappe made him work hard for the trophy he has long craved by scoring a hat trick. Messi has now fulfilled his life’s ambition by winning the World Cup. What’s next for him and Argentina?

