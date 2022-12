POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Anthony Nelson had 22 points, Samir Stewart scored 20 and Manhattan beat Marist 80-69. Nelson shot 9 for 13, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Jaspers (4-7). Stewart made 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Nick Brennen sank two 3-pointers and scored 15. The Red Foxes (4-6) were led by Noah Harris’ 14 points.

