Odermatt leads 1st run in Alta Badia; Braathen skis out
LA VILLA, Italy (AP) — Olympic champion Marco Odermatt leads after the opening run of another giant slalom in Alta Badia after an uncharacteristic third-place finish a day earlier on the same course. The overall World Cup leader is 0.60 seconds ahead of Henrik Kristoffersen and 1.10 ahead of Swiss teammate Loic Meillard. Sunday’s winner Lucas Braathen lost control on the upper section of the Gran Risa course and got twisted around and ended up careening through a gate backward. Odermatt won the opening two giant slaloms this season.