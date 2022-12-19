Patti could start for Pitt in Sun Bowl after Slovis’ exit

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nick Patti could start for Pittsburgh when the Panthers face No. 18 UCLA in the Sun Bowl. The Panthers are looking for a new starter after Kedon Slovis opted to enter the transfer portal. Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said he is holding an open competition between Patti and freshman Nate Yarnell. Narduzzi praised Patti’s play in practice, saying the senior was “on fire.” This could mark the second straight bowl game Patti would start. He got the nod before last year’s Peach Bowl after Heisman Trophy finalist Kenny Pickett opted out to prepare for the NFL draft.

