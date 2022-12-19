Paul scores season-high 28, Suns roll past Lakers 130-104

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul scored a season-high 28 points, Deandre Ayton added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the Los Angeles Lakers 130-104 on Monday night. The game was almost more notable for who wasn’t playing instead of the action on the court. The Lakers were missing their All-Star trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. The Suns were missing six players, including three-time All-Star Devin Booker. Paul had his best scoring game of the season in Booker’s absence, shooting 9 of 18 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

