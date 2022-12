HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Andrew Taylor scored 22 points as Marshall beat Glenville State 99-73. Taylor added seven rebounds for the Thundering Herd (11-2). Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 17 on 7-of-8 shooting. Micah Handlogten shot 5 of 7 from the field and scored 13. Jordan Smith led the way for the Pioneers with 18 points.

