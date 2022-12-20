E. Michigan beats San Jose St. in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Taylor Powell threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns, Samson Evans rushed for a pair of scores and Eastern Michigan defeated San Jose State 41-27 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Eastern Michigan (9-4) won a bowl game for the second time in program history. The team last won a bowl game in 1987, beating San Jose State in the California Bowl. San Jose State (7-5) turned the ball over three times. It was first time this season that the Spartans had multiple turnovers in a game. Chevan Cordeiro led the Spartans offensively, completing 26 of 44 passes for 366 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions.

