Eagles coach refuses to rule out injured QB Hurts vs Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts still has a chance he could play Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts sprained his right shoulder in Sunday’s win against Chicago. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni did not rule out Hurts on Tuesday. Sirianni said there’s a chance Hurts could play this week. The Eagles need one more win to clinch the NFC East and secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They would turn to backup QB Gardner Minshew to start Saturday’s game against the Cowboys if Hurts isn’t ready to play.

