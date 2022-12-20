NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee State Tigers defeated the Brescia Bearcats 98-83 on Tuesday led by Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.’s 30 points. The Tigers are now 8-5 on the season.

