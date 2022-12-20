HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Led by Qua Grant’s 18 points, the Sam Houston Bearkats defeated the Arlington Baptist Patriots 107-26 on Tuesday night. The Bearkats are now 10-2 on the season.

