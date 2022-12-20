Gurley, Sears lead No. 9 Alabama past Jackson State, 84-64

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Noah Gurley scored a season-high 16 points and Mark Sears had 15, all in the second half, to lead No. 9 Alabama to an 84-64 victory over Jackson State. The Crimson Tide, coming off a 100-90 loss to No. 11 Gonzaga, struggled much of the way and even trailed a minute into the second half against the Tigers. Alabama scored the final eight points, though. Gurley nearly tripled his season average of 5.8 points and Sears took over with three second-half 3-pointers against a team coached by former Alabama and NBA player Mo Williams. Ken Evans Jr. had 18 points for the Tigers.

