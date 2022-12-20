Skip to Content
Joel Soñora released by Portuguese team Marítimo

By The Associated Press

American midfielder Joel Soñora has been released from his contract with the Portuguese team Marítimo by mutual consent. The 26-year-old midfielder from Dallas made just four league appearances since joining the club last summer. He had been on loan to the Argentine team Vélez Sarsfield. Soñora was a member of the U.S. team at the 2015 Under-20 World Cup on a roster that included Zack Steffen, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Erik Palmer-Brown and Matt Miazga.

Associated Press

