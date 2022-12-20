Jones leads No. 2 Stanford women past No. 21 Creighton

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Haley Jones had 16 points and eight assists, freshman Talana Lepolo scored a season-best 17 and No. 2 Stanford beat 21st-ranked Creighton 72-59 for its seventh straight victory. Cameron Brink added 14 points and 16 rebounds in the final non-conference game for the Cardinal ahead of their Pac-12 opener at Maples Pavilion on Friday against rival California. Lauren Jensen scored 18 points to lead cold-shooting Creighton, held to 36% from the field in the first meeting between the programs.

