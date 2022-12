Kings win third straight game, beat rival Ducks 4-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Iafallo, Viktor Arvidsson and Kevin Fiala scored and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 for their third straight win. It is the second time this season the Kings have won at least three in a row. Pheonix Copley made 24 saves and joined teammate Jonathan Quick in winning three consecutive starts this season. Frank Vatrano scored on the power play, Lukas Dostal allowed four goals on 41 shots, and the Ducks failed in their bid for their first three-game winning streak of the season.

