Kipyokei gets 6-year doping ban, loses Boston Marathon title

MONACO (AP) — Kenyan marathoner Diana Kipyokei has been banned for six years and stripped of her 2021 Boston Marathon title for doping and tampering. The Athletics Integrity Unit says Kipyokei’s urine sample after winning in Boston in October 2021 had traces of triamcinolone acetonide — an anti-inflammatory prohibited at races when an athlete does not have permission to use it as a medication. The AIU says Kipyokei “provided false/misleading information” in trying to explain it, “including fake documentation which she alleged came from a hospital.” Another Kenyan runner, Purity Rionoripo, received a five-year ban for similar offenses. Rionoripo won the 2017 Paris Marathon.

