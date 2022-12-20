Knicks rout Warriors 132-94, extend win streak to 8 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Immanuel Quickley scored 22 points, Jalen Brunson had 21 and the New York Knicks rolled to their eighth straight victory, beating the depleted Golden State Warriors 132-94. Quentin Grimes added 19 points and RJ Barrett had 18 as New York extended the longest current winning streak in the NBA. Julius Randle finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Mitchell Robinson had nine points and 11 rebounds. Jordan Poole scored 26 points for the Warriors, who are without Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins and other key players.

