Konecny, Tippett propel Flyers over Blue Jackets, 5-3
By KEVIN COONEY
Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny and Owen Tippett scored twice while Carter Hart recorded 30 saves to help lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 5-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night. In a game that featured the two teams currently at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, Philadelphia used its young core players of Konecny (25 years old), Morgan Frost (23) and Tippett (23) to carry the scoring load.